エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 15日 22:40 JST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, Decembemore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 Saturday
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool
Close
1 / 16
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 16
Meghan Markle arrives at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool

Meghan Markle arrives at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Meghan Markle arrives at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool
Close
3 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Anmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 Saturday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool
Close
4 / 16
Meghan Markle leaves after visiting a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Meghan Markle leaves after visiting a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Meghan Markle leaves after visiting a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
7 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
8 / 16
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 16
Prince Harry walks with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Harry walks with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Prince Harry walks with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
11 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet well wishers as they arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet well wishers as they arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet well wishers as they arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
12 / 16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
13 / 16
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 16
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 16
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

次のスライドショー

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New...

2017年 12月 15日
Winter is coming

Winter is coming

First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.

2017年 12月 9日
Tattooed women of Turkey

Tattooed women of Turkey

When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to...

2017年 12月 8日
SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

2017年 12月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

Israeli troops shot dead four Palestinians and wounded 150 others with live fire, medical officials said, during protests over U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on

Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on

Honduran security forces clash with protesters demanding a full recount of last month's contentious election that pitched the Central American nation into crisis.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング