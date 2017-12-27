Prince Harry on the radio
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain December 27, 2017.more
Prince Harry interviews former U.S. President Barack Obama, in Canada, in a 'Today Programme' exclusive, in thmore
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry talks to presenters as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout more
Prince Harry gestures as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry watches Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Todaymore
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry poses for a photograph with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he guest edits the BBC'smore
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
次のスライドショー
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Faces of the Rohingya
About 655,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.