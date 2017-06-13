Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supremore
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally amore
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, durimore
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a more
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Coumore
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and more
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a more
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justimore
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Jumore
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The more
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro governmenmore
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.more
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.more
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REmore
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela'smore
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gmore
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during more
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. more
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's Presidentmore
次のスライドショー
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre
People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Brazilian police raid new Crackland
Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.
Anti-Putin protesters detained
Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos
A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.