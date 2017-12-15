エディション:
Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on

Soldiers remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Soldiers remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Opposition supporters get ready to throw rocks toward police during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
Opposition supporters get ready to throw rocks toward police during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Military police remove a rock from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
Military police remove a rock from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A masked opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
A masked opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police fire tear gas towards opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
Police fire tear gas towards opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A hooded opposition supporter gestures during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
A hooded opposition supporter gestures during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A policeman reacts while removing a burning object from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
A policeman reacts while removing a burning object from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An opposition supporter throws a tear gas canister towards police during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
An opposition supporter throws a tear gas canister towards police during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier inspects a military truck burnt during clashes between police and opposition supporters in a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
A soldier inspects a military truck burnt during clashes between police and opposition supporters in a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An opposition supporter holds a large Honduran official flag as he blocks a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter holds a large Honduran official flag as he blocks a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police remove burning tires from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
Police remove burning tires from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier removes a burning tire settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A soldier removes a burning tire settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier removes a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
A soldier removes a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A supporter of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez gestures during a march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
A supporter of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez gestures during a march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Opposition supporters block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Opposition supporters block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Soldiers push a garbage container settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Soldiers push a garbage container settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez wave flags during a march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez wave flags during a march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez yell toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez yell toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
