Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead ofmore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monumemore
Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinmore
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tmore
A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracmore
A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the citymore
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding fumore
A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a promore
Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Dammore
A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symmore
Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nmore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monumemore
Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hmore
Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's more
An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen amore
Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebmore
A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTEmore
Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
次のスライドショー
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations...
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an...
その他のスライドショー
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least three people were killed and 34 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.