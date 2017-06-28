Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. "Democracy now. Free Liu Xiaobo," the protesters shouted. "We do not want Xi Jinping. We want Liu Xiaobo." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

