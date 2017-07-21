Protests in northern Morocco swell
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the townmore
A women shouts slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima.more
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/more
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore
A protester lies on the ground after he was sprayed by tear gas during a demonstration against alleged corruptmore
Civilians take cover from tear gaz during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town omore
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore
Protesters shout slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceimmore
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore
A protester argues with riot police during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town more
A protester holds an Amazigh flag during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima.more
Civilians shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Ymore
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore
A protester holds tear gas canisters fired during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Almore
Police fire tear gas towards protesters during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the tmore
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore
People help a protester as he lies on the ground during a demonstration against official abuses and corruptionmore
