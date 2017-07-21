エディション:
2017年 07月 22日

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A women shouts slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester lies on the ground after he was sprayed by tear gas during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians take cover from tear gaz during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters shout slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester argues with riot police during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester holds an Amazigh flag during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester holds tear gas canisters fired during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Police fire tear gas towards protesters during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People help a protester as he lies on the ground during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlalw

