エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 11日 23:10 JST

Protests over Kenya's canceled election

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hitmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 20
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstrationmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 20
Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 20
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstratmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 20
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalitmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 20
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, demonstrate along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, demonstrate along a street in Nairobmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, demonstrate along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 20
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injurmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 20
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the samore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 20
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 20
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 20
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) take part during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) take part during a protest calling for the sackingmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) take part during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 20
Unidentified people break into a supermarket during a opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Unidentified people break into a supermarket during a opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition protmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
Unidentified people break into a supermarket during a opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
12 / 20
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalitimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 20
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
14 / 20
A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition durmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
15 / 20
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest callimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
16 / 20
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to dmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 20
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas to disperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas to disperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
18 / 20
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a prmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
19 / 20
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to diperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to dmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to diperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

次のスライドショー

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

On the frontlines of Raqqa with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

2017年 10月 11日
Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's leader stepped back from a formal declaration of independence from Spain, claiming a mandate to launch secession but saying he would delay doing so...

2017年 10月 11日
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

2017年 10月 11日
Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

2017年 10月 10日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング