Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

A Palestinian protester slings a rock at Israeli forces during a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A Palestinian protester slings a rock at Israeli forces during a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator looks on during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A Palestinian demonstrator looks on during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Students leave school as part of a general strike to protest Trump's decision, in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Students leave school as part of a general strike to protest Trump's decision, in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Shop owners sit in front of their closed shops during a general strike to protest at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Shop owners sit in front of their closed shops during a general strike to protest at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Palestinians hang an effigy bearing a poster of President Donald Trump and a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the southern Gaza Strip December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Palestinians hang an effigy bearing a poster of President Donald Trump and a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the southern Gaza Strip December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli forces during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli forces during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Israeli border police officer runs towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
An Israeli border police officer runs towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Palestinian demonstrators push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A Palestinian girl is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Female Palestinian Islamic jihad militants take part in a protest in Gaza City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Female Palestinian Islamic jihad militants take part in a protest in Gaza City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian girl is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A wounded Palestinian girl is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli forces run towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Israeli forces run towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli policeman during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli policeman during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A Palestinian kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Kolkata, India December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Kolkata, India December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Palestinian shouts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A Palestinian shouts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man covers his face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A Palestinian man covers his face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators shouts slogans during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Demonstrators shouts slogans during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A protester reacts during the demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
A protester reacts during the demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Protesters chant slogans during a protest in Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
Protesters chant slogans during a protest in Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
