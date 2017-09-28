エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 29日 02:20 JST

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
Close
1 / 45
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 45
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for mobile phone signal, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for mobile phone signal, after the area wamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for mobile phone signal, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 45
People queue to fill containers with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People queue to fill containers with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
People queue to fill containers with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 45
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
Close
5 / 45
A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garciamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 45
An aerial photo shows people lining up at a gas station following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial photo shows people lining up at a gas station following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
An aerial photo shows people lining up at a gas station following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
Close
7 / 45
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
Close
8 / 45
Damaged houses are seen in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Damaged houses are seen in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Damaged houses are seen in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 45
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 45
A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
11 / 45
A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garciamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 45
Ysamar Figueroa carrying her son Saniel, looks at the damage in the neighbourhood, in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ysamar Figueroa carrying her son Saniel, looks at the damage in the neighbourhood, in Canovanas. REUTERS/Camore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Ysamar Figueroa carrying her son Saniel, looks at the damage in the neighbourhood, in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 45
Monica Lopez (R) looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monica Lopez (R) looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Monica Lopez (R) looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 45
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Bamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
15 / 45
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 45
Sandra Harasimowicz stands next to her dogs on the roof of a neighbor's house in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Sandra Harasimowicz stands next to her dogs on the roof of a neighbor's house in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Sandra Harasimowicz stands next to her dogs on the roof of a neighbor's house in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 45
Carmen Marrero takes a rest while she cleans debris from her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Carmen Marrero takes a rest while she cleans debris from her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Carmen Marrero takes a rest while she cleans debris from her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 45
A woman cleans her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman cleans her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A woman cleans her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 45
A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garciamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 45
Heavy machinery clears debris from the street at an area hit by Hurricane Maria in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Heavy machinery clears debris from the street at an area hit by Hurricane Maria in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Heavy machinery clears debris from the street at an area hit by Hurricane Maria in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 45
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
22 / 45
People rest outside a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People rest outside a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
People rest outside a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 45
Ana Coreino takes damaged furniture out from her flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ana Coreino takes damaged furniture out from her flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Ana Coreino takes damaged furniture out from her flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 45
People wait in line for relief items to be distributed in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People wait in line for relief items to be distributed in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People wait in line for relief items to be distributed in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
25 / 45
A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlinmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 45
A man sits in a wheelchair next to washing machines at a shelter in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man sits in a wheelchair next to washing machines at a shelter in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
A man sits in a wheelchair next to washing machines at a shelter in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
27 / 45
A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items, after the area was hit by Hurmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
28 / 45
Irma Torres poses for a picture at her damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Irma Torres poses for a picture at her damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
Irma Torres poses for a picture at her damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 45
Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 45
People fill containers with gasoline in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People fill containers with gasoline in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People fill containers with gasoline in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
31 / 45
People stay at the roof of a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People stay at the roof of a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
People stay at the roof of a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
32 / 45
Ana Coreino looks at the damage on her car in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ana Coreino looks at the damage on her car in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Ana Coreino looks at the damage on her car in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
33 / 45
People enjoy a moment in a flooded street in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People enjoy a moment in a flooded street in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
People enjoy a moment in a flooded street in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
34 / 45
People wait in line for aid items to be handed out in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People wait in line for aid items to be handed out in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People wait in line for aid items to be handed out in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
35 / 45
A damaged car is seen on the street in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A damaged car is seen on the street in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A damaged car is seen on the street in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
36 / 45
People clean debris from their houses in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People clean debris from their houses in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People clean debris from their houses in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
37 / 45
People line up to buy gasoline in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People line up to buy gasoline in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
People line up to buy gasoline in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
38 / 45
A dead horse is seen next to a road in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A dead horse is seen next to a road in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
A dead horse is seen next to a road in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
39 / 45
Ana Coreino puts the clothes in a container while she cleans the mud in her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ana Coreino puts the clothes in a container while she cleans the mud in her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Ana Coreino puts the clothes in a container while she cleans the mud in her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
40 / 45
Julio Morales looks for valuables outside his damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Julio Morales looks for valuables outside his damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
Julio Morales looks for valuables outside his damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
41 / 45
People clean the mud from their flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People clean the mud from their flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People clean the mud from their flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
42 / 45
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for a phone signal in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for a phone signal in Dorado. REUTERS/Almore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for a phone signal in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
43 / 45
A woman climbs through a window into her destroyed house in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman climbs through a window into her destroyed house in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
A woman climbs through a window into her destroyed house in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
44 / 45
A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
45 / 45
もう一度見る
次を見る
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

次のスライドショー

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

2017年 09月 29日
Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

2017年 09月 28日
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 480,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

2017年 09月 27日
Mexico's desperate search for survivors

Mexico's desperate search for survivors

One week after an earthquake killed more than 300 people and damaged more than 11,000 homes, rescuers continue hand-picking through the debris.

2017年 09月 27日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング