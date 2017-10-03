エディション:
Puerto Rico devastated

A local resident sits on the roof of his home in Guaynabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Tree without leaves are seen near Caguas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
Horses are seen in Las Piedras. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Local residents wait in line during a water distribution in Bayamon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Workers repair an electrical pylon near San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
A local resident stands inside his home in Carolina. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Destroyed trees are seen in Guaynabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Local residents collect water from a broken pipe in Cayey. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz embraces Esperanza Ruiz, a city administrator, outside the government center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz embraces Esperanza Ruiz, a city administrator, outside the government centmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
An aerial photo shows damage in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
People queue at a gas station to fill up their fuel containers in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
An aerial photo shows people lining up at a gas station in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
An elderly woman stands after receiving food in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
People line up to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will take them to the U.S. mainland, in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People line up to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will take them to the U.S. mainland, in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
People line up to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will take them to the U.S. mainland, in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People line up to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will take them to the U.S. mainland, in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A man carrying a water container walks next to damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower (not pictured) to check for a phone signal in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower (not pictured) to check for a phone signal in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A boy climbs a tree in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
An aerial photo shows damage in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A man rides a bicycle by damaged electricity lines in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
People queue at a gas station to fill up their fuel containers in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A resident shows the damage to his house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Children play on the roof of a damaged house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Monica Lopez looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monica Lopez looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A woman cleans her house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
A man tries to rebuild his house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
People use their cellphones on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Carlos Cruz (L) wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Carlos Cruz (L) wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
People wait at a gas station to fill up their fuel containers in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A man tries to repair a generator in the street in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
A woman uses her cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
