Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island inmore
The remains of a house are seen in the El Negro neighbourhood in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cattle walk past solar panels destroyed during Hurricane Maria. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Lourdes Rodriguez cleans while her husband repairs the roof of their home, damaged during Hurricane Maria. REUmore
A broken basketball hoop is seen in the Cubuy neighbourhood in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman holds a flashlight outside her home in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ana Perez uses a solar lamp inside the bathroom of her home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Angel Morales sits in a sofa in his home without windows in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A chained dog lies on a rock in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Angel Morales and his wife Carmen Martinez board a window in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Moises Perez stands outside the remains of his home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A car is partially buried under the remains of a building in Humacao. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Rogelio Diaz stands in the remains of his home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The remains of a basketball court in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man rides a bicycle past downed cables and a partially collapsed utility pole in Humacao. The sign reads: "Emore
Men buy gasoline in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman uses a flashlight while trying to connect a transformer to a car battery in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baemore
A woman walks under a partially collapsed utility pole in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman looks at her mobile phone while sitting outside her home with her dog in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Miguel Garcia removes debris in what is left of his home in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house is lit with the help of a generator on a street in the dark in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Paula Feliciano talks on her mobile phone as her ailing husband Severo Cruz rests in bed, in Naguabo. REUTERS/more
Moises Perez looks at some of his belongings covered by a tarpaulin outside his home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvinmore
Ana Perez uses a solar lamp inside the bathroom of her home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
