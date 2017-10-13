Puerto Rico in the dark
A woman lights a candle inside a bar affected by Hurricane Maria without electricity in Old San Juan. REUTERSmore
People wait for valet parking outside the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman looks into a home affected by Hurricane Maria in Old San Juan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity, in Carmore
A man with a wheelchair sits inside his apartment at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two humore
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight as she chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, whermore
A sits on her bed at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live withoumore
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly Hous in Carolina. Photo taken more
Carmen Correa uses a candle to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. Photo tmore
A woman stands next to her apartment door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. Photo taken more
A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvinmore
A woman uses her cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. Photo takenmore
A man sits inside his apartment at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. Photo taken September more
A woman stands next to her apartment door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. Photo taken more
A man uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. Photo taken September 30th. more
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. Phomore
Monica Lopez looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. Photo taken Smore
People use their cellphones on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Carlos Cruz (L) wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. Phomore
A man tries to repair a generator in the street in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
