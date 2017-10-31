エディション:
Puerto Rico in the dark

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jaimy Liz Villarini (L) and Magda Rodriguez sit in candle light at their home in Vega Alta. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Jaimy Liz Villarini (L) and Magda Rodriguez sit in candle light at their home in Vega Alta. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Jaimy Liz Villarini (L) and Magda Rodriguez sit in candle light at their home in Vega Alta. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Children play next to their mother at their home in Vega Alta. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Children play next to their mother at their home in Vega Alta. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Children play next to their mother at their home in Vega Alta. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
