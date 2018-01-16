エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 17日 08:55 JST

Puerto Rico in the dark

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
1 / 10
A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Doradmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
2 / 10
Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 10
Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
4 / 10
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator imore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 10
A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvimore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
6 / 10
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Pmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
7 / 10
Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
8 / 10
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator imore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
9 / 10
The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

次のスライドショー

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

8:05am JST
Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the...

5:55am JST
Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

4:25am JST
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

2018年 01月 16日

その他のスライドショー

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング