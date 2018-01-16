Puerto Rico in the dark
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricmore
A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Doradmore
Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator imore
A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvimore
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Pmore
Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator imore
The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
次のスライドショー
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the...
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
その他のスライドショー
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.