Pyeongchang fans
Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February...more
Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018....more
A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018....more
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February...more
Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey...more
Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan...more
Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14,...more
Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11,...more
Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February...more
A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018....more
Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018....more
U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018....more
A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12,...more
Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong...more
A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018....more
A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil...more
Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby...more
A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018....more
A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre...more
その他のスライドショー
