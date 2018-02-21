Pyeongchang in sequence
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano...more
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018....more
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic...more
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir...more
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018....more
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February...more
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano...more
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16,...more
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
