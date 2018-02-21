エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 21日 11:55 JST

Pyeongchang in sequence

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 15
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 15
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 Sunday
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 15
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 Saturday
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
4 / 15
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 15
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 Saturday
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 15
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
7 / 15
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 Sunday
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 15
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 Saturday
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 15
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 Sunday
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 15
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 15
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 15
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 15
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 Saturday
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 15
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 Sunday
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

次のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 21日
Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.

2018年 02月 21日
Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

2018年 02月 20日
Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

2018年 02月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Watching Black Panther

Watching Black Panther

Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster featuring a black superhero and an almost entirely black cast.

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.

Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング