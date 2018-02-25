Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
General view of the torch after it is extinguished and fireworks during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Florian...more
Athletes from North Korea and South Korea during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, and Kim Yong Chol of the...more
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Beijing mayor Chen Jining waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Volunteers participate in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/John Sibley
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Athletes from U.S. attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Two men dressed as look-a-likes of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose....more
Athletes of Japan attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Athletes from Canada attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The delegation of the unified Korea team during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
EXO band performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks light up the sky during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Volunteers participate in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/John Sibley
An athlete from Italy attends the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German silver ice hockey players during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
MILCK performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/John Sibley
Athletes from France attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
General view of the torch and fireworks during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Florian Choblet/Pool
Representatives of the Olympic volunteers take a selfie with athletes Kikkan Randell of the U.S. and Emma...more
Beijing's Mayor Chen Jining waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
General view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Liu Jiayu of China during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ivanka Trump (L to R), U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, South Korean...more
General view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Athletes attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
次のスライドショー
OAR wins Olympic hockey gold
The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime to claim men's hockey gold.
その他のスライドショー
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics
Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
OAR wins Olympic hockey gold
The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime to claim men's hockey gold.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15
Highlights from day fifteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.