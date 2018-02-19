Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. Picture taken using...more
Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals....more
Natalie Spooner of Canada and Yekaterina Smolina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action as goalie Valeria...more
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai...more
Katerina Vojackova of Czech Republic crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications....more
Gold medalists Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson of Norway...more
Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory...more
Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition....more
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals....more
Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Havard Lorentzen of Norway reacts after the heat during the Men's 500m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Phil...more
Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok of South Korea celebrate their win. REUTERS/Toby...more
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Kim...more
Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals....more
Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Noora Raty of Finland misses saving a goal scored by USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. REUTERS/Grigory...more
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
