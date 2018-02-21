Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keita Watanabe of Japan in action as Jong Kwang Bom of North Korea falls during the 500m Short Track....more
Lee Kang-bok of South Korea crashes in the Freestyle Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kim Alang of South Korea reacts during the 3000m Short Track. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Martin Fourcade of France celebrates after the Mixed Relay Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. fall on the ice. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stacey Cook of the U.S. trains for the Alpine Downhill. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the Nordic Individual Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jinyu Li of China and Olympic Athlete from Russia Sofia Prosvirnova in action as Yara Van Kerkhof of the...more
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands team celebrate bronze in the 3000m Short Track. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada react after their performance. REUTERS/John Sibley
Cassie Sharpe of Canada trains in the Freestyle Halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Linesman Miroslav Lhotsky breaks up a scuffle between Ales Kranjc of Slovenia and Tommy Kristiansen of Norway....more
Cassie Sharpe of Canada celebrates her victory in the Freestyle Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Thomas Insuk Hong of the U.S in action as Jong Kwang Bom of North Korea falls during the 500m Short Track. ...more
Arnd Peiffer of Germany and Dominik Windisch of Italy finish in the Mixed Biathlon Relay. REUTERS/Toby...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts during training. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Elise Christie of Britain reacts during the 1000m Short Track. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Alisa Agafonova and Alper Ucar of Turkey perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Speight of Britain crashes during the Freestyle Halfpipe qualifications. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spectators are reflected in the glass barrier as they watch curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Brita Sigourney of the U.S. trains for the Freestyle Halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kim Alang, Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi and Kim Yejin of South Korea celebrate after the 3000m Short Track. ...more
Valerie Maltais of Canada, Cecilia Maffei and Lucia Peretti of Italy fall during the 3000m Short Track. ...more
Skip Thomas Ulsrud of Norway shouts in Round Robin Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. react. REUTERS/John Sibley
Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea in action during the Bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Murray Buchan of Britain competes�in the Freestyle Halfpipe qualifications. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist, Johannes Rydzek of Germany, silver medalist, Fabian Riessle of Germany and bronze medalist Eric...more
Garrett Roe of the U.S. celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Slovakia. REUTERS/Grigory...more
Johannes Rydzek of Germany competes in the Nordic Combined Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Elfje Willemsen and Sara Aerts of Belgium in action during the Bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Alex Ferreira of the U.S. competes in the Freestyle Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Melirose Martinod joins her mother, silver medallist Marie Martinod of France, during the flower ceremony...more
Goalie Jan Laco of Slovakia loses his stick during their game against USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Elise Christie of Britain, Lara van Ruijven of the Netherlands, Magdalena Warakomska of Poland and Andrea...more
Tetsuro Shimizu, Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi and Kosuke Morozumi of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gold medalist Johannes Rydzek of Germany, silver medalist Fabian Riessle of Germany and bronze medalist Eric...more
Maddie Bowman of the U.S. reacts in the Freestyle Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tomas Marcinko of Slovakia in action with Matt Gilroy of the U.S. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bronze medallists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the U.S. celebrate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vicki Adams of Britain delivers a stone in women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Marco Fabbri and Charlene Guignard of Italy perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gold medalists Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada, and Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of...more
Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz of Canada in action during women's bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
