Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in...more
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic...more
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby...more
Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz of Germany react during the bobsleigh finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Nicola Tumolero and Riccardo Bugari of Italy fall after the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Damir...more
Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke of Germany train for the 4-man bobsleigh. ...more
Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi celebrate winning gold in the speed skating team pursuit....more
Brady Leman of Canada competes with Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland, Armin Niederer of Switzerland and Filip...more
Kim Bo-Reum, Ji Woo Park and Seon-Yeong Noh of South Korea compete in the speed skating team pursuit....more
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts after the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Athletes compete in the bobsleigh finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after women's...more
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the...more
Evgenia Medvedeva, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs in the ladies single short prorgam....more
Dietmar Noeckler of Italy in action during the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Niklas Mattsson of Sweden competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their...more
Maria Sotskova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, falls during the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Damir...more
Greta Small of Australia competes in the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yevgenia Dyupina and Anna Shokhina react during their hockey game against Olympic...more
Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Jean Frederic Chapuis of France, Francois Place of France and...more
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mateusz Luty, Krzysztof Tylkowski, Lukasz Miedzik and Grzegorz Kossakowski of Poland train for the 4-man...more
Chris Corning of the U.S. competes in the big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Skip Eunjung Kim of South Korea delivers the stone during their round robin match against Denmark....more
Broc Little of U.S. in action in front of the net against Czech Republic in men's ice hockey quarterfinals....more
Alberto Maffei of Italy has a nosebleed after the men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Toby...more
Nicole Schott of Germany performs in the ladies single short track. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Anna Hasselborg of Sweden reacts during women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Peetu Piiroinen of Finland competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kalle Jarvilehto of Finland competes in the big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. competes in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Drazen Silic, Mate Mezulic, Benedikt Nikpalj and Antonio Zelic of Croatia train in men's 4-man bobsleigh....more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after her run in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Christopher Spring, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Neville Wright of Canada train in men's 4-man...more
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Nadia Fanchini of Italy competes in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. falls in the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway reacts after her run in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Cho-hi of South Korea celebrate after beating Olympic...more
Anita Oestlund of Sweden reacts to her score in the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Jan Kolar of the Czech Republic (L) and goalie Pavel Francouz talk before the game against the U.S. in men's...more
Mae Berenice Meite of France performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Swedish teammates huddle to celebrate after beating China in women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ryan Stassel of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Seppe Smits of Belgium competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
