2018年 02月 22日

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz of Germany react during the bobsleigh finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Nicola Tumolero and Riccardo Bugari of Italy fall after the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke of Germany train for the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi celebrate winning gold in the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Brady Leman of Canada competes with Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland, Armin Niederer of Switzerland and Filip Flisar of Slovenia in the freestyle skiing cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kim Bo-Reum, Ji Woo Park and Seon-Yeong Noh of South Korea compete in the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts after the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Athletes compete in the bobsleigh finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the short track speed skating 3000m. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Evgenia Medvedeva, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs in the ladies single short prorgam. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Dietmar Noeckler of Italy in action during the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Niklas Mattsson of Sweden competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Maria Sotskova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, falls during the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Greta Small of Australia competes in the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yevgenia Dyupina and Anna Shokhina react during their hockey game against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Jean Frederic Chapuis of France, Francois Place of France and Dave Duncan of Canada compete in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Mateusz Luty, Krzysztof Tylkowski, Lukasz Miedzik and Grzegorz Kossakowski of Poland train for the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Chris Corning of the U.S. competes in the big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Skip Eunjung Kim of South Korea delivers the stone during their round robin match against Denmark. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Broc Little of U.S. in action in front of the net against Czech Republic in men's ice hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Alberto Maffei of Italy has a nosebleed after the men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Nicole Schott of Germany performs in the ladies single short track. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Anna Hasselborg of Sweden reacts during women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Peetu Piiroinen of Finland competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kalle Jarvilehto of Finland competes in the big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. competes in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Drazen Silic, Mate Mezulic, Benedikt Nikpalj and Antonio Zelic of Croatia train in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after her run in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Christopher Spring, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Neville Wright of Canada train in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Nadia Fanchini of Italy competes in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. falls in the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway reacts after her run in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Cho-hi of South Korea celebrate after beating Olympic Athletes from Russia in women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Anita Oestlund of Sweden reacts to her score in the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Jan Kolar of the Czech Republic (L) and goalie Pavel Francouz talk before the game against the U.S. in men's ice hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/David W. Cerny

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Mae Berenice Meite of France performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Swedish teammates huddle to celebrate after beating China in women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Ryan Stassel of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Seppe Smits of Belgium competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
