Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15
Goalie Kevin Poulin of Canada celebrates with teammates following their bronze medal men's hockey victory....more
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's parallel giant slalom snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Dylan...more
Skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan reacts after winning the women's bronze medal curling match. REUTERS/John...more
Athletes compete in the men's mass start speed skating semifinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iivo Niskanen of Finland leads the pack in the men's mass start cross-country classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eric O'Dell of Canada and Adam Polasek of the Czech Republic in action during the men's bronze medal hockey...more
Peter Mlynar of Slovakia reacts at the finish line of the men's 50km mass start cross-country classic....more
Japanese curlers react after winning the bronze medal women's curling match. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ayano Sato of Japan reacts after a fall in the women's mass start speed skating semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy...more
U.S. team members react after the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nana Takagi of Japan celebrates a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the women's mass start speed...more
Competitors at the start of the men's 50km mass start cross-country classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Oskars Melbardis, Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga of Latvia start in the men's 4-man...more
Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia (L) and Mattias Hargin of Sweden compete in the team alpine skiing event. Picture...more
Maxim Andrianov, Alexey Zaitsev, Vasiliy Kondratenko and Ruslan Samitov, Olympic athletes from Russia, arrive...more
Vice-skip Anna Sloan of Britain watches as skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan reacts after winning the bronze...more
Annouk van der Weijden of the Netherlands, Ayano Sato of Japan and Ivanie Blondin of Canada fall in the...more
Gold medalist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic on the podium after the women's parallel giant slalom....more
Seung-Hoon Lee of South Korea wins the race in the men's mass start speed skating finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vice-skip Tyler George of the U.S. and his teammates skip John Shuster, lead John Landsteiner and second Matt...more
U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump waves from the stands at...more
Gold medalist Sebastien Toutant of Canada, silver medalist Kyle Mack of the U.S., and bronze medalist Billy...more
Parrot of Canada competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Tessa Worley of France (L) and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland compete in the team alpine skiing semifinal....more
Norway's team celebrates winning bronze in team alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Michael Matt of Austria competes in team alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chris Corning of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Won Yun-jong, Jun Jung-lin, Seo Young-woo and Kim Dong-hyun of South Korea compete in men's 4-man bobsleigh....more
Kyle Mack of the U.S. celebrates with his national flag after winning silver in the men's big air snowboarding...more
Kang Young-seo of South Korea competes in team alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Codie Bascue, Evan Weinstock, Steven Langton and Samuel McGuffie of the U.S. prepare to start during the men's...more
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Michael Schaerer of Switzerland competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Clemens Bracher, Alain Knuser Martin Meier and Fabio Badraun of Switzerland in action in men's 4-man...more
Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand reacts after falling in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Kai...more
South Korean athletes pose for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House...more
Kyle Mack of the U.S. celebrates with his national flag after winning silver in the men's big air snowboarding...more
Nick Poloniato, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Ben Coakwell of Canada in men's 4-man bobsleigh....more
