Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 16

Gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates victory with her national flag in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russian team sings their national anthem while wearing their gold medals in the men's hockey final. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Patrick Reimer, Bjorn Krupp, Jonas Muller and Yasin Ehliz of Germany react after their overtime loss in the men's hockey final. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany react at the finish area in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden and her teammates celebrate their win over South Korea in the women's curling final. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump poses with U.S. athletes Taylor Morris, Matt Mortensen and Lauren Gibbs at the Olympic Sliding Centre. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Norway's flag and a horned helmet are pictured as gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates on the podium between silver medallist Krista Parmakoski of Finland and bronze medallist Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Olympic Athlete from Russia coach Oleg Znarok is lifted up in the men's hockey final. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Silver medallist Krista Parmakoski of Finland and bronze medallist Stina Nilsson of Sweden reach out to each other on the snow in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Won Yun-jong, Jun Jung-lin, Seo Young-woo and Kim Dong-hyun of South Korea react at the finish area on their way to winning silver in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Marit Bjoergen of Norway leads the pack in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov reacts with teammates after scoring a goal to win the men's hockey gold medal match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Winner Marit Bjoergen of Norway waves the Norwegian flag as she is carried by her teammates in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea (front) perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley

Yegor Yakovlev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, falls next to Felix Schutz of Germany during the men's gold medal hockey game. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany arrive at the finish area during the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kim Seon-yeong of South Korea competes in the women's curling final against Sweden. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

A fan holds an image of Kim Seon-yeong of South Korea during the women's curling final against Sweden. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany reacts after Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikita Gusev scores a goal in the men's hockey gold medal match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Justin Olsen of the U.S. greets a girl at the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oskars Kibermanis, Janis Jansons, Helvijs Lusis and Matiss Miknis of Latvia compete in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Gold medallists Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany, and silver medallists Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger and Eric Franke of Germany pose after the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gold medallists Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany embrace after the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A fan wearing a replica of a curling stone smiles during the women's curling final between South Korea and Sweden. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Javier Fernandez of Spain performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger and Eric Franke of Germany compete in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley

Nick Poloniato, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Ben Coakwell of Canada start in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Satoko Miyahara of Japan performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley

Anna Hasselborg of Sweden reacts after her team won the women's curling final against South Korea. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Choi Da-bin of South Korea performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the U.S. perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley

