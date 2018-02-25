Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 16

Norway's flag and a horned helmet are pictured as gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates on the...more

Norway's flag and a horned helmet are pictured as gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates on the podium between silver medallist Krista Parmakoski of Finland and bronze medallist Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

