Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Athletes in action during the Cross-Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlonmore
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during their Women's Ice Hockey match against Switzerland.more
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Kmore
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Sabina Kuller of Sweden and Haruka Toko of Japan compete during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Matchmore
Janine Flock of Austria prepares to start during training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTmore
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold with second placed Ireen Wust of the Nethmore
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea famore
A view of a curve during the Luge Men's Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Domimore
Athletes train ahead of the Men's Biathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and Ebba Andersson of Sweden talk after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5more
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Smore
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks during their Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match against Switzerlamore
Members of the Poland speed skating squad are seen during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Players react after Alina Muller of Switzerland scored a goal against Korea in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminmore
Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill trial round. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichlmore
Pucks on the ice during Team Canada Ice Hockey training. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Han Tianyu of China leads during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Billy Morgan of Britain competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Henrik L'abee-Lund of Norway trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands trains in the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Tomi Rantamaeki of Finland watches as team mate Oona Kauste sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robmore
Olympic Athletes from Russia Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii sweep during the Curling Mixed more
Winner Laura Dahlmeier of Germany celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint more
Bostjan Kline of Slovenia trains during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Training. REUTERS/Christian Hartmmore
Third-placed Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Wommore
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea touches a team member who fell during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 3000more
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates during the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTmore
Hanna Oeberg of Sweden competes during the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification Competition. REUTERSmore
Winner Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts during the prize ceremony of the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + more
