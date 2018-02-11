Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance. REUTERS/John Sibmore
Mark McMorris of Canada celebrates during the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Gow of Canada and Mario Dolder of Switzerland compete in the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/more
Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway, silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and bronze medmore
Jang Hyeji of South Korea delivers a stone during Mixed Doubles Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Olympic athletes from Russia huddle before their game against Canada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Perrine Laffont of France competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. players celebrate after Kendall Coyne scored a goal against Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react neamore
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. reacts after his final run at the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/more
Barrett Martineau of Canada trains for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Edgar Su
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., is flanked by silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medamore
Arnd Peiffer of Germany finishes the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Satoko Miyahara of Japan competes during the Figure Skating Team Event Women Single Skating short program. more
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstamore
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 5000m finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
次のスライドショー
Passenger plane crashes near Moscow
A Russian passenger plane crashed near Moscow soon after take-off, killing all 71 people on board.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
#MeToo at New York Fashion Week
A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.
その他のスライドショー
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations urged a ceasefire amid air strikes on rebel-held areas of Idlib and eastern Ghouta, saying reports of 230 civilian deaths in the past week may constitute war crimes.
Obamas unveil official portraits
Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Passenger plane crashes near Moscow
A Russian passenger plane crashed near Moscow soon after take-off, killing all 71 people on board.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.