2018年 02月 13日

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Sina Candrian of Switzerland competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sina Candrian of Switzerland competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Sina Candrian of Switzerland competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Skaters from Kazakhstan during training for the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Skaters from Kazakhstan during training for the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Skaters from Kazakhstan during training for the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Martin Fourcade of France finishes the Men's Biathlon 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Martin Fourcade of France finishes the Men's Biathlon 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Martin Fourcade of France finishes the Men's Biathlon 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Summer Britcher of the U.S in action during the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Summer Britcher of the U.S in action during the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Summer Britcher of the U.S in action during the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Maren Lundby of Norway competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Maren Lundby of Norway competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Maren Lundby of Norway competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/John Sibley

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/John Sibley
Chloe Kim of the U.S. reacts after her run in the Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chloe Kim of the U.S. reacts after her run in the Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Chloe Kim of the U.S. reacts after her run in the Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany competes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany competes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany competes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. during the flower ceremony following the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. during the flower ceremony following the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. during the flower ceremony following the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An unidentified athlete is seen ahead of the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An unidentified athlete is seen ahead of the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
An unidentified athlete is seen ahead of the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lucile Lefevre of France competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Lucile Lefevre of France competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Lucile Lefevre of France competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fans wave Korean Unification Flags as Korea plays Sweden in Women's Ice Hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans wave Korean Unification Flags as Korea plays Sweden in Women's Ice Hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Fans wave Korean Unification Flags as Korea plays Sweden in Women's Ice Hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Benjamin Weger of Switzerland reacts after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Benjamin Weger of Switzerland reacts after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Benjamin Weger of Switzerland reacts after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Sara Takanashi of Japan celebrates compatriot Yuki Ito during the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sara Takanashi of Japan celebrates compatriot Yuki Ito during the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Sara Takanashi of Japan celebrates compatriot Yuki Ito during the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Daichi Hara of Japan competes in the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Daichi Hara of Japan competes in the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Daichi Hara of Japan competes in the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Players of Team Switzerland huddle before the start of their game against Japan. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Players of Team Switzerland huddle before the start of their game against Japan. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Players of Team Switzerland huddle before the start of their game against Japan. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the Canada speed skating squad during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the Canada speed skating squad during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Members of the Canada speed skating squad during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Course workers are seen on the hill as the Women's Giant Slalom was postponed due to high winds. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Course workers are seen on the hill as the Women's Giant Slalom was postponed due to high winds. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Course workers are seen on the hill as the Women's Giant Slalom was postponed due to high winds. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shoko Ono of Japan and Sabrina Zollinger of Switzerland in action during their preliminary round match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Shoko Ono of Japan and Sabrina Zollinger of Switzerland in action during their preliminary round match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Shoko Ono of Japan and Sabrina Zollinger of Switzerland in action during their preliminary round match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Manuela Malsiner of Italy competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Manuela Malsiner of Italy competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Manuela Malsiner of Italy competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Hikaru Oe of Japan reacts after her run in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Hikaru Oe of Japan reacts after her run in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Hikaru Oe of Japan reacts after her run in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. competes as her teammates react in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. competes as her teammates react in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. competes as her teammates react in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia reacts after the pursuit in the Biathlon Women's 10km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia reacts after the pursuit in the Biathlon Women's 10km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia reacts after the pursuit in the Biathlon Women's 10km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Forerunners joke as they wait for ski jumping training to start. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Forerunners joke as they wait for ski jumping training to start. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Forerunners joke as they wait for ski jumping training to start. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Silver medalists, the team of Olympic athletes from Russia, on the podium following the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Silver medalists, the team of Olympic athletes from Russia, on the podium following the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Silver medalists, the team of Olympic athletes from Russia, on the podium following the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia and bronze medalist Anais Bescond of France celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia and bronze medalist Amore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia and bronze medalist Anais Bescond of France celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The necklace of Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada in action during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Norway. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The necklace of Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada in action during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Norway. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
The necklace of Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada in action during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Norway. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A volunteer cleans the Olympic rings at the ski jumping venue. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A volunteer cleans the Olympic rings at the ski jumping venue. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
A volunteer cleans the Olympic rings at the ski jumping venue. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Adam Rippon of the U.S. competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Adam Rippon of the U.S. competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Adam Rippon of the U.S. competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Magnus Nedregotten of Norway delivers a stone during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Canada. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Magnus Nedregotten of Norway delivers a stone during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Canada. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Magnus Nedregotten of Norway delivers a stone during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Canada. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. in action during the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. in action during the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. in action during the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An athlete trains for the Nordic Combined events. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An athlete trains for the Nordic Combined events. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
An athlete trains for the Nordic Combined events. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
