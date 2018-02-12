Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Sina Candrian of Switzerland competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Skaters from Kazakhstan during training for the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Martin Fourcade of France finishes the Men's Biathlon 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Summer Britcher of the U.S in action during the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skatimore
Maren Lundby of Norway competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/John Sibley
Chloe Kim of the U.S. reacts after her run in the Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competitiomore
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany competes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. during the flower ceremony following the Women's Snowboarding Slopesmore
An unidentified athlete is seen ahead of the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competmore
Lucile Lefevre of France competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fans wave Korean Unification Flags as Korea plays Sweden in Women's Ice Hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Benjamin Weger of Switzerland reacts after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Sara Takanashi of Japan celebrates compatriot Yuki Ito during the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Fmore
Daichi Hara of Japan competes in the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Players of Team Switzerland huddle before the start of their game against Japan. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competitionmore
Members of the Canada speed skating squad during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes in the Biathlon Women's 10 km Pursuit Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Course workers are seen on the hill as the Women's Giant Slalom was postponed due to high winds. REUTERS/Mimore
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shoko Ono of Japan and Sabrina Zollinger of Switzerland in action during their preliminary round match. REUmore
Manuela Malsiner of Italy competes in the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominimore
Hikaru Oe of Japan reacts after her run in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kmore
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. competes as her teammates react in the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skatimore
Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia reacts after the pursuit in the Biathlon Women's 10km Pursuit Final. REUTERmore
Forerunners joke as they wait for ski jumping training to start. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Silver medalists, the team of Olympic athletes from Russia, on the podium following the Figure Skating Team Evmore
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia and bronze medalist Amore
The necklace of Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada in action during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Norwaymore
A volunteer cleans the Olympic rings at the ski jumping venue. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Adam Rippon of the U.S. competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Skating Free Skating competitiomore
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance competition finalmore
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate after the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance competitionmore
Magnus Nedregotten of Norway delivers a stone during their Curling Mixed Doubles Semi-Final against Canada. more
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. in action during the Figure Skating Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating comore
An athlete trains for the Nordic Combined events. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
