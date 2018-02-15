Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6
Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff of the U.S. Jonathan Cheever of...more
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the Pair Skating. ...more
Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning the Giant...more
Alex Insam of Italy trains in the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore. REUTERS/John...more
Franziska Preuss of Germany reacts during the Biathlon 15km Individual. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the podium after the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lydia Lassila of Australia during Freestyle Skiing Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the Pair Skating. ...more
Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy compete in the Pair Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hagen Kearney of the U.S., Adam Lambert of Australia and Lluis Marin Tarroch of Andorra compete in the Men's...more
Li Chunjian and Sidong Wang of China during training in the Bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada and vice-skip Torger Nergaard of Norway in action during the Curling Men's...more
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yelena Dergachyova (59) falls to the ice with Mira Jalosuo of Finland....more
Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after the Cross-Country Women's 10km Free. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains for the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping. Picture taken using...more
Hanna Oeberg of Sweden reacts after the Biathlon 15km Individual Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park. REUTERS/Damir...more
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes into course workers in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bronze medalist Dominik Landertinger of Austria celebrates during the victory ceremony following the Biathlon...more
Alexandra Orlova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action during Women's Aerials training. REUTERS/Mike...more
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lead Haavard Vad Petersson of Norway delivers the stone in the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal...more
Gold medallists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after the Pair Skating. ...more
Nina Haver-Loeseth of Norway competes in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrate during the Luge Team Relay. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Manuela Moelgg of Italy competes in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A close up of the nails of Eve Muirhead of Britain during the Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany during training for the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh. ...more
Volunteers prepare the track before the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. competes in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bart Swings of Belgium in action during the Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany during training for the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh. ...more
North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park. REUTERS/Damir...more
Marzhan Akzhigit of Kazakhstan in action during Women's Aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Han Cong and Sui Wenjing of China compete in the Pair Skating. REUTERS/John Sibley
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Volunteers prepare the track for Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea in action during the Men's Skeleton heat. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pierre Vaultier of France competes with Jarryd Hughes of Australia, Regino Hernandez of Spain, Nick...more
Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikolay Olyunin, Alex Pullin of Australia, Cameron Bolton of Australia, Jerome...more
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the Pair Free Skating....more
Barrett Martineau of Canada in action during the Men's Skeleton heat. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lucas Mata and David Mari of Australia during Bobsleigh Men's 2-man. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and Beat Feuz of Switzerland attend the victory...more
