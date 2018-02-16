エディション:
日本
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Chloe Trespeuch of France and Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria compete in the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2018年 2月 16日
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2018年 2月 16日
Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line of the Men's 15km Cross-Country. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2018年 2月 16日
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea celebrates during the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2018年 2月 16日
Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the Men's Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2018年 2月 16日
Kristina Spiridonova, Olympic athlete from Russia, in action during the Women's Aerials Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2018年 2月 16日
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in the Men Single Skating short program. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2018年 2月 16日
Oscar Moller (R) of Sweden in action against Daryl Boyle of Germany. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2018年 2月 16日
Simon Ammann of Switzerland competes in the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2018年 2月 16日
Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

2018年 2月 16日
Axel Jungk of Germany competes as a spectator displays a sign during the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2018年 2月 16日
Jin Boyang of China performs in the Men's Single Figure Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2018年 2月 16日
Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, reacts during the Skeleton Men's Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2018年 2月 16日
Adam Rippon of the U.S. reacts after his Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2018年 2月 16日
Resi Stiegler of the U.S. crashes during the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2018年 2月 16日
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates in the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2018年 2月 16日
Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Yeong-mi of South Korea celebrate their win, next to Silvana Tirinzoni (L) of Switzerland during the Women's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2018年 2月 16日
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the Men's Figure Skating Single Program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2018年 2月 16日
Resi Stiegler of the U.S. crashes during the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 2月 16日
A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia pay Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Men's Preliminary Round. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 2月 16日
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the Men's Single Short Program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2018年 2月 16日
Silver medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2018年 2月 16日
Josef Ferstl of Germany competes in Men�s Super-G. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2018年 2月 16日
Women's Snowboard Cross gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy kisses the podium. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2018年 2月 16日
South Korea deliver a stone in the Men's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2018年 2月 16日
The pants of a curler from Norway during the Men's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2018年 2月 16日
Gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy competes to victory during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2018年 2月 16日
Gold medallist Yun Sung-bin of South Korea holds a plush toy of the Games mascot Soohorang during the Men�s Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2018年 2月 16日
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden competes in the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 2月 16日
Miha Hrobat of Slovenia competes during the Men�s Super-G. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2018年 2月 16日
Matteo Rizzo of Italy performs during the Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2018年 2月 16日
Sophia Ralli of Greece competes in the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2018年 2月 16日
Gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy kisses the podium after the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2018年 2月 16日
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Chloe Trespeuch of France, Michela Moiosi of Italy, and Belle Brockhoff of Australia compete during Women's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2018年 2月 16日
Olympic rings are reflected in glass as Team USA plays Slovakia in the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2018年 2月 16日
Workers prepare the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2018年 2月 16日
Rhys Thornbury of New Zealand competes in the Men's Luge Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2018年 2月 16日
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Samir Azzimani of Morocco embrace after the Men's 15km Cross-Country Skiing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2018年 2月 16日
Gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy competes in the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2018年 2月 16日
Annouk van der Weijden of the Netherlands in action during the Women's 5000m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/John Sibley

2018年 2月 16日
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2018年 2月 16日
German Madrazo of Mexico holds the Mexican flag after crossing the finish line of the Men's 15km Cross Country. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2018年 2月 16日
A spectator is seen in the stands REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2018年 2月 16日
