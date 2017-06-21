エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 22日 01:05 JST

Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
1 / 15
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
2 / 15
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastairmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Close
3 / 15
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
5 / 15
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Close
6 / 15
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
7 / 15
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 15
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 15
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
10 / 15
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
11 / 15
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
12 / 15
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
14 / 15
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

次のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

2017年 06月 21日
Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

2017年 06月 21日
Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

2017年 06月 21日
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the...

2017年 06月 21日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング