Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Norma del Carmen Blandin, a cancer patient, prepares for her 15th birthday party, organized by the Nicaraguan more
Norma del Carme Blandin sits in a wheelchair inside her bedroom at the Casa-Albergue in La Mascota children's more
Norma del Carme Blandin sits in her wheelchair in the garden of Casa-Albergue at the La Mascota children's hosmore
Norma del Carme Blandin sits in a wheelchair while waiting for a stylist at a salon. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Cancer patients take a selfie while preparing. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Kristel Solange Rodriguez prepares for the party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Cancer patients prepare for their 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Volunteer stylist Juan prepares Norma del Carmen Blandin. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Volunteer stylist Juan prepares Norma del Carmen Blandin. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Volunteer stylist Juan prepares a cancer patient for her 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Norma del Carmen Blandin speaks with her godmother before the party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Cancer patients take part in a 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Norma del Carmen Blandin and her father take part in the party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Cancer patients take a selfie. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Norma del Carmen Blandin and her father dance. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Cancer patients pose for a group photo. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A member of musical group Xolo Batucada dances with cancer patients. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A cancer patient poses for a photo before celebrating her 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Erika Talavera, a cancer patient, takes part in her 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
