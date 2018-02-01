Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway stationmore
A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mikmore
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A full moon 'supermoon' is pictured next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTEmore
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS
A "supermoon" rises in between four towers in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A full moon rises behind a mosque over the Camlica hill in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supermoon is seen behind the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fighter from Free Syrian Army is seen watching a full moon rises in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Rumore
A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The super blue moon rises above the spewing Mayon Volcano during a mild eruption before a total lunar eclipse more
A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammitmore
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar more
A full moon "Super Blue Blood Moon" rises behind Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albemore
A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong
People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim more
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Honmore
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as Britishmore
A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damirmore
A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
