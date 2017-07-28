Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump congratulates White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during a swearing-in ceremony fmore
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assismore
President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) an executive order that directs agencies to easmore
President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the departure of his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as he arrivmore
Reince Priebus arrives at Joint Base Andrews from a trip to Ronkonkoma, New York with President Donald Trump imore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scarmore
President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supportemore
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) andmore
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlantamore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Dmore
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) sits with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) during a bilateral memore
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advismore
Beside a painting of President Ronald Reagan, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrives for a Nationalmore
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conmore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) listens as President Donald Trump talks to journalists members omore
President Donald Trump, flanked by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), speaks briefly to reporters as he arrivemore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to join President Donald Trump to depart for travel to France more
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security temore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (back) attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Fraternamore
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump talks with Republican National Committee Chairmmore
次のスライドショー
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into...
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.