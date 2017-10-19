Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
A supporter of Richard Spencer reacts to being sprayed by an irritant by a demonstrator after his speech. REUTmore
Supporters of Richard Spencer try to leave his speech through a crowd of demonstrators. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore
Tyler Tenbrink, a self proclaimed white nationalist who drove from Texas, is stopped by the police before the more
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Richard Spencer are escorted by police after his speech. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators stand before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Richard Spencer try to leave his speech through a crowd of demonstrators. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore
Demonstrators gather outside the location where Richard Spencer is delivering a speech. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore
Tyler Tenbrink, a self proclaimed white nationalist who drove from Texas, poses for a portrait before the speemore
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators gather outside the location where Richard Spencer is delivering a speech. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore
A demonstrator yells during a rally outside the location where Richard Spencer is delivering a speech. REUTERSmore
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police survey the area from atop a building before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
次のスライドショー
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls
U.S.-backed militias in Syria declare victory over Islamic State in its capital Raqqa, raising flags over the last jihadist footholds after a four-month battle.
Inside an Islamic State bunker in Raqqa
Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a bunker used by Islamic State militants under the city's stadium.
その他のスライドショー
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.