写真 | 2018年 01月 26日 08:40 JST

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents walk past a bus burnt after violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents walk past a bus burnt after violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents try to extinguish a fire at a house during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents try to extinguish a fire at a house during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A police officer takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents lead a dog, which according to them was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents lead a dog, which according to them was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A member of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A member of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident runs during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A resident runs during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A policeman takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
