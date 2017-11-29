エディション:
Rise of the machines

A 'SociBot' humanoid robot, manufactured by Engineered Arts, is displayed at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A Buddhist monk looks at a 'robot priest' wearing a Buddhist robe during its demonstration at Life Ending Industry EXPO 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 8月 24日 Thursday
People watch the robot "Teo Tronico", designed by Matteo Suzzi, play piano and sing popular songs at the 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 8月 22日 Tuesday
Boston Dynamics CEO and Founder Marc Raibert (R) demonstrates his company's SpotMini robot at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Catalan nanotechnology engineer Sergi Santos holds the head of Samantha, a sex doll packed with artificial intelligence providing her the capability to respond to different scenarios and verbal stimulus, in his house in Rubi, north of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Harrison, 5, who is autistic, plays with Kaspar, a child-sized humanoid robot developed at the University of Hertfordshire to interact and help improve the lives of children with autism, in Stevenage, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Stock

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
A Bosch deep field robot called "BoniRob" is pictured in a field in Renningen near Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2016年 8月 5日 Friday
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2016年 10月 21日 Friday
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2016年 6月 7日 Tuesday
Ian Frejean, 11, walks with "Zora" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to entertain patients and to support care providers, at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2016年 6月 16日 Thursday
Toyota Motor Corp's third generation humanoid robot, T-HR3 is seen during its demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
A group of Egyptian engineers test a submarine robot they invented which won third place at NASA competition in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Robot jockeys are seen on camels during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at its demonstration in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
Robotics company Vincross shows off the robot, HEXA, at the Wall Street Journal Digital conference in Laguna Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronise as a team by utilising sensing and communication technology, at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Omron Corp. demonstrates its fourth-generation table tennis robot 'Forpheus' playing with table tennis Olympic medalist Jun Mizutani at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
A Swiss Post self-driving delivery robot delivers a package from the department store Jelmoli during a press presentation for the start of the service in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Reuters / 2017年 9月 8日 Friday
Robots perform a dance during a robot contest in Dezhou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 22日 Tuesday
Robots are seen on the Mount Etna, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Visitors look at an operational robot policeman at the opening of the 4th Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
