Rise of the machines

Android robots are seen at the reception desk of Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
SEED Solutions' platform robot SEED-Noid picks up tea leaf from a tea tree during its demonstration at Robot Development & Application Expo in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A MOTOBOT autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot is displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
A robotic DJ plays music in Karlovy Lazne Music Club in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 Thursday
Lawson Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Sadanobu Takemasu looks at the humanoid robot "Pepper" which is programmed to help shoppers during an event introducing its next-generation convenience store model in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 Monday
Toyota Motor Corp's third generation humanoid robot, T-HR3 is seen during its demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
Eagle Prime (MK3), a giant robot by MegaBots Inc., which manufactures giant piloted humanoid fighting robots headquartered in Berkeley, California, is shown in Japan. Courtesy Michael Mauldin/MegaBots Inc./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
A robot inspects power equipment at an electrical substation in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
An employee uses a tablet to check the functions of a robot named "Paul", which can be used by customers to find products at a store of electronics retailer Media Markt in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 Friday
An LG robotic lawn mower is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
Ozgur Akin, Chairman and founder of Akinsoft, and engineers check an "ADA G4" humanoid robot at Akinrobotics, the country's first-ever factory to mass produce humanoid robots, in Konya, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at its demonstration in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
Omron Corp. demonstrates its fourth-generation table tennis robot 'Forpheus' playing with table tennis Olympic medalist Jun Mizutani at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronise as a team by utilising sensing and communication technology, at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) reacts while using a robot that fires plastic balls during a student science fair with Chief Science Advisor Mona Nemer (2nd R) and Science Minister Kirsty Duncan in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A Buddhist monk looks at a 'robot priest' wearing a Buddhist robe during its demonstration at Life Ending Industry EXPO 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 8月 24日 Thursday
Boston Dynamics CEO and Founder Marc Raibert (R) demonstrates his company's SpotMini robot at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
People watch the robot "Teo Tronico", designed by Matteo Suzzi, play piano and sing popular songs at the 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 8月 22日 Tuesday
Catalan nanotechnology engineer Sergi Santos holds the head of Samantha, a sex doll packed with artificial intelligence providing her the capability to respond to different scenarios and verbal stimulus, in his house in Rubi, north of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Harrison, 5, who is autistic, plays with Kaspar, a child-sized humanoid robot developed at the University of Hertfordshire to interact and help improve the lives of children with autism, in Stevenage, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Stock

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
A Bosch deep field robot called "BoniRob" is pictured in a field in Renningen near Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2016年 8月 5日 Friday
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2016年 10月 21日 Friday
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2016年 6月 7日 Tuesday
Ian Frejean, 11, walks with "Zora" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to entertain patients and to support care providers, at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2016年 6月 16日 Thursday
A group of Egyptian engineers test a submarine robot they invented which won third place at NASA competition in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Robot jockeys are seen on camels during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
A Swiss Post self-driving delivery robot delivers a package from the department store Jelmoli during a press presentation for the start of the service in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Reuters / 2017年 9月 8日 Friday
Robots perform a dance during a robot contest in Dezhou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 22日 Tuesday
Robots are seen on the Mount Etna, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
