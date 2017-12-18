エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 19日 03:55 JST

Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps

Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 25
A Rohingya refugee waits for a blanket distribution at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Rohingya refugee waits for a blanket distribution at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A Rohingya refugee waits for a blanket distribution at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 25
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali campmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 25
Yousuf Nabi, a 27-year-old Rohingya refugee and landmine victim, is comforted by his brother's wife as he suffers in pain at his family's shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yousuf, whose family fled from the village of Riaj Uddin Para in Maungdaw township, which, according to the family, was burnt by Myanmar's army, said he lost both legs and his eyesight after he stepped on a landmine near the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh as he rushed towards his younger brother, who was killed after also stepping on a landmine. Yousuf now lives with his mother, wife and three children at Kutupalong refugee camp hoping for a surgery that can bring back vision in one of his eyes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Yousuf Nabi, a 27-year-old Rohingya refugee and landmine victim, is comforted by his brother's wife as he suffmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Yousuf Nabi, a 27-year-old Rohingya refugee and landmine victim, is comforted by his brother's wife as he suffers in pain at his family's shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yousuf, whose family fled from the village of Riaj Uddin Para in Maungdaw township, which, according to the family, was burnt by Myanmar's army, said he lost both legs and his eyesight after he stepped on a landmine near the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh as he rushed towards his younger brother, who was killed after also stepping on a landmine. Yousuf now lives with his mother, wife and three children at Kutupalong refugee camp hoping for a surgery that can bring back vision in one of his eyes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 25
Rohingya refugees boys play at a makeshift bamboo bridge at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Rohingya refugees boys play at a makeshift bamboo bridge at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
Rohingya refugees boys play at a makeshift bamboo bridge at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 25
Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 25
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 25
A makeshift mosque is seen on a hill near the camp for widows and orphans at the Balukhali camp for Rohingya refugees near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. More than 230 women and children live at a so-called widows camp built by fellow refugees with the help of donor funds for Rohingya widows and orphans to offer them better protection and shelter. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A makeshift mosque is seen on a hill near the camp for widows and orphans at the Balukhali camp for Rohingya rmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
A makeshift mosque is seen on a hill near the camp for widows and orphans at the Balukhali camp for Rohingya refugees near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. More than 230 women and children live at a so-called widows camp built by fellow refugees with the help of donor funds for Rohingya widows and orphans to offer them better protection and shelter. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 25
A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 25
Rohingya Hindu refugees walk through the Kutupalong Hindu refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Rohingya Hindu refugees walk through the Kutupalong Hindu refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Rohingya Hindu refugees walk through the Kutupalong Hindu refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 25
7 month old Noor Fatemah, a Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition is weighted at the Action Against Hunger centre where she and her twin brother, also severely malnourished, are treated at Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

7 month old Noor Fatemah, a Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition is weighted at the Action Agaimore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
7 month old Noor Fatemah, a Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition is weighted at the Action Against Hunger centre where she and her twin brother, also severely malnourished, are treated at Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 25
A Rohingya refugee waits for her baby to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Rohingya refugee waits for her baby to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee waits for her baby to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 25
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 25
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughtomore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
14 / 25
A doctor stands among beds at a ward for the treatment of Rohingya refugees who suffer from diphtheria, at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A doctor stands among beds at a ward for the treatment of Rohingya refugees who suffer from diphtheria, at a Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
A doctor stands among beds at a ward for the treatment of Rohingya refugees who suffer from diphtheria, at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 25
Rohingya refugee Shamira, 10, studies English at her family's temporary shelter near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugee Shamira, 10, studies English at her family's temporary shelter near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 Saturday
Rohingya refugee Shamira, 10, studies English at her family's temporary shelter near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 25
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died on December 4. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the famimore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died on December 4. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 25
A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日 Sunday
A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 25
Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日 Sunday
Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 25
Rohingya refugees rest at a transit centre for newly arrivals at Kutupalong refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rohingya refugees rest at a transit centre for newly arrivals at Kutupalong refugee settlement near Cox's Bazamore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Rohingya refugees rest at a transit centre for newly arrivals at Kutupalong refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 25
Rohingya refugees wait for a food distribution at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugees wait for a food distribution at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Rohingya refugees wait for a food distribution at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 25
Rohingya refugee Suruj Job, whose family says she is 105 years old, is seen inside a temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugee Suruj Job, whose family says she is 105 years old, is seen inside a temporary shelter at the more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
Rohingya refugee Suruj Job, whose family says she is 105 years old, is seen inside a temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 25
Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 25
Rohingya refugees waiting for cooked food to be distributed react as volunteers try to maintain order at Tengkhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya refugees waiting for cooked food to be distributed react as volunteers try to maintain order at Tengkmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
Rohingya refugees waiting for cooked food to be distributed react as volunteers try to maintain order at Tengkhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 25
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those wmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Rescue on the Mediterranean

Rescue on the Mediterranean

次のスライドショー

Rescue on the Mediterranean

Rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrants are rescued in the central Mediterranean by the MV Aquarius off the coast of Libya.

2017年 12月 19日
California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

2017年 12月 19日
Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

Israeli troops shot dead four Palestinians and wounded 150 others with live fire, medical officials said, during protests over U.S. President Donald Trump's...

2017年 12月 16日
Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on

Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on

Honduran security forces clash with protesters demanding a full recount of last month's contentious election that pitched the Central American nation into...

2017年 12月 16日

その他のスライドショー

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Deadly train derailment in Washington

Deadly train derailment in Washington

An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング