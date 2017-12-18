Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinmore
A Rohingya refugee waits for a blanket distribution at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUmore
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali campmore
Yousuf Nabi, a 27-year-old Rohingya refugee and landmine victim, is comforted by his brother's wife as he suffmore
Rohingya refugees boys play at a makeshift bamboo bridge at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangmore
Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in more
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
A makeshift mosque is seen on a hill near the camp for widows and orphans at the Balukhali camp for Rohingya rmore
A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's more
Rohingya Hindu refugees walk through the Kutupalong Hindu refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore
7 month old Noor Fatemah, a Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition is weighted at the Action Agaimore
A Rohingya refugee waits for her baby to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong more
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughtomore
A doctor stands among beds at a ward for the treatment of Rohingya refugees who suffer from diphtheria, at a Mmore
Rohingya refugee Shamira, 10, studies English at her family's temporary shelter near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the famimore
A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangmore
Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
Rohingya refugees rest at a transit centre for newly arrivals at Kutupalong refugee settlement near Cox's Bazamore
Rohingya refugees wait for a food distribution at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
Rohingya refugee Suruj Job, whose family says she is 105 years old, is seen inside a temporary shelter at the more
Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUmore
Rohingya refugees waiting for cooked food to be distributed react as volunteers try to maintain order at Tengkmore
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those wmore
次のスライドショー
Rescue on the Mediterranean
Migrants are rescued in the central Mediterranean by the MV Aquarius off the coast of Libya.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers
Israeli troops shot dead four Palestinians and wounded 150 others with live fire, medical officials said, during protests over U.S. President Donald Trump's...
Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on
Honduran security forces clash with protesters demanding a full recount of last month's contentious election that pitched the Central American nation into...
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Deadly train derailment in Washington
An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Here comes Santa Claus
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected
Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.