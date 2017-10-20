エディション:
Road to the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers players pose for a team on the field as they celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers players pose for a team on the field as they celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
A fan of the Chicago Cubs in the stands after game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
A fan of the Chicago Cubs in the stands after game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon argues with umpire Jim Wolf after a reviewed foul ball call for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson (not pictured) in game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon argues with umpire Jim Wolf after a reviewed foul ball call for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson (not pictured) in game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (left) talks with former catcher David Ross before game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (left) talks with former catcher David Ross before game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up before game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up before game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe forces out Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber on a fielder's choice in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe forces out Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber on a fielder's choice in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates after beating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates after beating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reacts during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reacts during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after pitching against the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after pitching against the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez points at Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig after Puig was tagged out at second base during game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez points at Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig after Puig was tagged out at second base during game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses his grip on his bat in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses his grip on his bat in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig licks his bat in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig licks his bat in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist cannot field a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (not pictured) in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist cannot field a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (not pictured) in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. watches a solo home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez (not pictured) in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. watches a solo home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez (not pictured) in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner scores a run ahead of Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann during game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner scores a run ahead of Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann during game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier commits an error against the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier commits an error against the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is tagged at first base on a play that was reviewed against the Houston Astros in game four of the ALCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is tagged at first base on a play that was reviewed against the Houston Astros in game four of the ALCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kyle Farmer dumps gatorade on third baseman Justin Turner after he hit the game-winning walk off home run against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the NLCS, October 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kyle Farmer dumps gatorade on third baseman Justin Turner after he hit the game-winning walk off home run against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the NLCS, October 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner runs home after hitting a three RBI home run against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the NLCS, October 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner runs home after hitting a three RBI home run against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the NLCS, October 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve singles in game one of the ALCS, October 13, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 Saturday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve singles in game one of the ALCS, October 13, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in game one of the NLCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in game one of the NLCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve crosses home plate for the winning run as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reaches for the ball in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve crosses home plate for the winning run as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reaches for the ball in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with second baseman Jose Altuve after their win over the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with second baseman Jose Altuve after their win over the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after sliding safely into home in the bottom of the ninth inning after New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (not pictured) loses control of the ball during game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after sliding safely into home in the bottom of the ninth inning after New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (not pictured) loses control of the ball during game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick and teammates after hitting the game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick and teammates after hitting the game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reaches for the home run ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa during game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reaches for the home run ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa during game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve makes a play in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve makes a play in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick makes a leaping catch in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick makes a leaping catch in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates after defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates after defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona takes out relief pitcher Andrew Miller in game five of the ALDS, October 11, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona takes out relief pitcher Andrew Miller in game five of the ALDS, October 11, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks following game three of the NLDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks following game three of the NLDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger falls over the railing as he catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jeff Mathis in game three of the NLDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger falls over the railing as he catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jeff Mathis in game three of the NLDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe is greeted by manager Dave Roberts after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the NLDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe is greeted by manager Dave Roberts after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the NLDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes is congratulated by starting pitcher Josh Tomlin for his game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning in game two of the ALDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes is congratulated by starting pitcher Josh Tomlin for his game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning in game two of the ALDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor pours Gatorade on catcher Yan Gomes after game two of the ALDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor pours Gatorade on catcher Yan Gomes after game two of the ALDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland reacts after being tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann in game four of the ALDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland reacts after being tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann in game four of the ALDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez in game three of the NLDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez in game three of the NLDS, October 9, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates after hitting a 3-RBI home run in game two of the NLDS, October 7, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates after hitting a 3-RBI home run in game two of the NLDS, October 7, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after an injury against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the ALDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after an injury against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the ALDS, October 6, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge slides into third base against Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar during the American League wildcard, October 3, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge slides into third base against Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar during the American League wildcard, October 3, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in the National League wildcard, October 4, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
The Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in the National League wildcard, October 4, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a catch off a ball hit by New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (not pictured) during the American League wildcard, October 3, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a catch off a ball hit by New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (not pictured) during the American League wildcard, October 3, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
