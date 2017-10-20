Road to the World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home rumore
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLmore
Los Angeles Dodgers players pose for a team on the field as they celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs inmore
A fan of the Chicago Cubs in the stands after game three of the NLCS, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim more
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon argues with umpire Jim Wolf after a reviewed foul ball call for Los Angeles Domore
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of tmore
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (left) talks with former catcher David Ross before game four of the Nmore
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up before game five of the ALCS, October 18, 2017. Manmore
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe forces out Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber on a fiemore
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates after beating the Houstonmore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reacts during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game more
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after pitching against the Houston Astros in game fivmore
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez points at Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig after Puig wasmore
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses his grip on his bat in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dmore
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-rmore
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS, Octomore
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig licks his bat in game five of the NLCS, October 19, 2017. Mandatmore
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist cannot field a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman more
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cmore
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. watches a solo home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enriqumore
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner scores a run ahead of Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann during gmore
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier commits an error against the Houston Astros in game five of the ALmore
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is tagged at first base on a play that was reviewed against the Houmore
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kyle Farmer dumps gatorade on third baseman Justin Turner after he hit the gmore
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner runs home after hitting a three RBI home run against the Chicamore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve singles in game one of the ALCS, October 13, 2017. Mandatory Credit:more
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs inmore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve crosses home plate for the winning run as New York Yankees catcher Gmore
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with second baseman Jose Altuve after their win over the Newmore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after sliding safely into home in the bottom of the ninthmore
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick and teammates after hitting more
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reaches for the home run ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Carlomore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve makes a play in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Mandatory Crmore
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick makes a leaping catch in game two of the ALCS, October 14, 2017. Manmore
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates after defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of themore
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona takes out relief pitcher Andrew Miller in game five of the ALDS, Octomore
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of the NLDS, October 12, 2017more
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner in game five of themore
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks following game three of the NLDS, Omore
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger falls over the railing as he catches a fly ball hit by Arizonmore
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe is greeted by manager Dave Roberts after scoring a run againmore
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes is congratulated by starting pitcher Josh Tomlin for his game-winning RBI-more
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor pours Gatorade on catcher Yan Gomes after game two of the ALDS, Omore
Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland reacts after being tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Brian McCamore
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Jmore
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates after hitting a 3-RBI home run in game two of themore
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after an injury against the New York Yankees durimore
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge slides into third base against Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardmore
The Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in the National League wimore
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a catch off a ball hit by New York Yankees third baseman Todmore
