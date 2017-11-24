Robot castle rises in China

A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset. Farmers in the nearby village of Zhangtianshui said they were concerned about pollution from big developments, but looked forward to the economic benefits a new theme park would bring. Most were less sure about virtual battles or alien invasions, though. "There are lots of good things that come out of these projects," one farmer, Liu Guangjun, told Reuters. "As for the virtual reality, I don't really understand it." REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

