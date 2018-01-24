エディション:
Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

People clear rubble inside a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Rockets fired from Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, killing two people, a Syrian and a Turk, and wounding 11 people in the area, the local governor's office said, the latest in what has been a series of such attacks since the start of Turkey's military operation in Syria. One of the rockets hit a mosque and the two people who were killed were praying at the time, the statement said. Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
People clear rubble inside a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Rockets fired from Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, killing two people, a Syrian and a Turk, and wounding 11 people in the area, the local governor's office said, the latest in what has been a series of such attacks since the start of Turkey's military operation in Syria. One of the rockets hit a mosque and the two people who were killed were praying at the time, the statement said. Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. Dozens of combatants have been killed since Turkey launched its offensive, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict in Syria. Turkish shelling and airstrikes in Afrin have killed 28 civilians, while two civilians were killed as a result of YPG shelling near Azaz, a town held by Turkish-backed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, the monitoring group said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. Dozens of combatants have been killed since Turkey launched its offensive, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict in Syria. Turkish shelling and airstrikes in Afrin have killed 28 civilians, while two civilians were killed as a result of YPG shelling near Azaz, a town held by Turkish-backed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, the monitoring group said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque which was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque which was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man talks on his mobile phone inside of a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A man talks on his mobile phone inside of a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Relatives and friends of Sahin Elitas, a civilian who was killed in a rocket attack fired by Syria, carry a Turkish flag during his funeral ceremony in the town of Kirikhan in Hatay province, Turkey January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Relatives and friends of Sahin Elitas, a civilian who was killed in a rocket attack fired by Syria, carry a Turkish flag during his funeral ceremony in the town of Kirikhan in Hatay province, Turkey January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Sahin Elitas, a civilian who was killed in a rocket attack fired by Syria, mourn during his funeral ceremony in the town of Kirikhan in Hatay province, Turkey January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Relatives of Sahin Elitas, a civilian who was killed in a rocket attack fired by Syria, mourn during his funeral ceremony in the town of Kirikhan in Hatay province, Turkey January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Municipality workers clean up a street in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Municipality workers clean up a street in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Turkish police officer secures the area after a building was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A Turkish police officer secures the area after a building was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey, January 21, 2018. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey, January 21, 2018. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People stand in front of a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
People stand in front of a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man is seen in a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
A man is seen in a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A boy stands near a mosque which was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A boy stands near a mosque which was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
