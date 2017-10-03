Rohingya refugees reach land
A woman collapses from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shmore
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more
Shakira, a 22-year-old Rohingya, is helped as refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shmore
Arif Ullah, who said his village was burnt down and relatives killed by Myanmar soldiers, comforts his wife Shmore
A girl looks at a child resting on his father's chest as exhausted Rohingya refugees arrive by a small wooden more
An exhausted woman is carried after a group of Rohingya refugees arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the more
A woman is helped to the shore as exhausted Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Pormore
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more
Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in more
Abdul Ahair, a 17-year-old who said he was shot in the back by Myanmar army as he was trying to escape from himore
Rohingya refugees wade through the water as they arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Tmore
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar carry children toward Shah Porir Dwip, in Tekmore
Exhausted Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar rest and wait for the assistance ofmore
Shakira, 22 years old, collapses from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to more
Exhausted Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar rest and wait for the assistance ofmore
Rohingya refugees are assisted to get off a wooden boat that brought them from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in more
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar wait for the assistance of local community atmore
