Rohingya's perilous journey
A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Komore
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, crawls under a barbed wire duringmore
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission frmore
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission frmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore
An exhausted Rohingya refugee who fled from Myanmar is carried by relatives as they were forced to walk back bmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore
A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, more
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
Rohingya refugees with their child swim to cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
Rohingya refugees, arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river (L) after crossing the border from Myanmar,more
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
A Rohingya refugees walks with a baby in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. Rmore
Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar cries because her father died while crossing the bmore
A Bangladeshi border guard watches as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar walk back, in Palang Khali, Bangmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing themore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bmore
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazamore
Rohingya refugees arrive at a beach after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore
