エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 19日 22:16 JST

Rohingya's perilous journey

A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Komore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 28
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, crawls under a barbed wire during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, crawls under a barbed wire duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, crawls under a barbed wire during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 28
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission frmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 28
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali,near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission frmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali,near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 28
An exhausted Rohingya refugee who fled from Myanmar is carried by relatives as they were forced to walk back by Bangladesh border guards, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

An exhausted Rohingya refugee who fled from Myanmar is carried by relatives as they were forced to walk back bmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
An exhausted Rohingya refugee who fled from Myanmar is carried by relatives as they were forced to walk back by Bangladesh border guards, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 28
A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 28
Rohingya refugees with their child swim to cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees with their child swim to cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Rohingya refugees with their child swim to cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 28
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 28
Rohingya refugees, arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river (L) after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees, arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river (L) after crossing the border from Myanmar,more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees, arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river (L) after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 28
A Rohingya refugees walks with a baby in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugees walks with a baby in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugees walks with a baby in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 28
Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar cries because her father died while crossing the border, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar cries because her father died while crossing the bmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar cries because her father died while crossing the border, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 28
A Bangladeshi border guard watches as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar walk back, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

A Bangladeshi border guard watches as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar walk back, in Palang Khali, Bangmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
A Bangladeshi border guard watches as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar walk back, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 28
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing themore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 28
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 28
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
25 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive at a beach after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive at a beach after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Rohingya refugees arrive at a beach after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
26 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 28
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
28 / 28
もう一度見る
次を見る
Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls

Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls

次のスライドショー

Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls

Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls

U.S.-backed militias in Syria declare victory over Islamic State in its capital Raqqa, raising flags over the last jihadist footholds after a four-month battle.

2017年 10月 19日
Inside an Islamic State bunker in Raqqa

Inside an Islamic State bunker in Raqqa

Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a bunker used by Islamic State militants under the city's stadium.

2017年 10月 19日
The search for water in Puerto Rico

The search for water in Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans search for drinking water as parts of the island still struggle with shortages a month after Hurricane Maria hit.

2017年 10月 19日
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

2017年 10月 18日

その他のスライドショー

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング