Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers a pitch to the Miami Marlins during the first innmore
Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement during the Mmore
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay celebrates after the team clinched the Eastern Division with a win more
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his hat to the crowd before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jamore
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Anaheim Angels during the fourth inning omore
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay adjusts his cap while walking off the field against the Chicagmore
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks past his glove and hat during spring training baseball workout inmore
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay takes a photo with unidentified fan in pre-game activities in Toronto, more
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after being relived in the fourth inning of their Americmore
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after giving up four runs in the third inning during themore
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay holds the rosin bag during a break in play during the sixth inning of tmore
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roy Halladay throws in the first inning against Darin Erstad of the Anaheim Angels more
次のスライドショー
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Astros World Series parade
The Houston Astros parade through the streets after winning the World Series for their first franchise title.
Astros win World Series
The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.
その他のスライドショー
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Labor of love French chateau for sale
A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
The day Trump won
A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.