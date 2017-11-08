エディション:
Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers a pitch to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Reuters / 2012年 4月 12日 Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers a pitch to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement during the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort December 9, 2013. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. David Manning-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2013年 12月 10日 Tuesday
Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement during the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort December 9, 2013. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. David Manning-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay celebrates after the team clinched the Eastern Division with a win over the St Louis Cardinals in their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Reuters / 2011年 9月 18日 Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay celebrates after the team clinched the Eastern Division with a win over the St Louis Cardinals in their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his hat to the crowd before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July, 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2011年 7月 2日 Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his hat to the crowd before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July, 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Anaheim Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2008年 7月 6日 Sunday
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Anaheim Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay adjusts his cap while walking off the field against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Reuters / 2008年 5月 5日 Monday
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay adjusts his cap while walking off the field against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks past his glove and hat during spring training baseball workout in Dunedin Florida, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Reuters / 2008年 2月 15日 Friday
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks past his glove and hat during spring training baseball workout in Dunedin Florida, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay takes a photo with unidentified fan in pre-game activities in Toronto, June 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay takes a photo with unidentified fan in pre-game activities in Toronto, June 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after being relived in the fourth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Reuters / 2007年 6月 6日 Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after being relived in the fourth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after giving up four runs in the third inning during the third inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Reuters / 2007年 6月 6日 Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after giving up four runs in the third inning during the third inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay holds the rosin bag during a break in play during the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto May 31, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Reuters / 2007年 6月 1日 Friday
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay holds the rosin bag during a break in play during the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto May 31, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roy Halladay throws in the first inning against Darin Erstad of the Anaheim Angels (L) during their game in Anaheim, California, August 1, 2003. Halladay entered the game with a 15-2 record and a 15 game winning streak. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roy Halladay throws in the first inning against Darin Erstad of the Anaheim Angels (L) during their game in Anaheim, California, August 1, 2003. Halladay entered the game with a 15-2 record and a 15 game winning streak. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
