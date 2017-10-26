Royal cremation for Thai king
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTEmore
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulymore
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailanmore
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTEmore
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej more
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured duringmore
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cmore
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is pulled during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damore
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation processiomore
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore
Cooling fans are placed beside mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal guards carry the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a royal cremation processiomore
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot duringmore
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Pemore
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Permore
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.more
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pulled. REUTERS/Somore
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jormore
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTEmore
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tumore
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal crematiomore
