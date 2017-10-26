エディション:
Royal cremation for Thai king

The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is pulled during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Stringer

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is pulled during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is pulled during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cooling fans are placed beside mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Cooling fans are placed beside mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Cooling fans are placed beside mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal guards carry the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Royal guards carry the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a royal cremation procession.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Royal guards carry the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pulled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pulled.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pulled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession.

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
