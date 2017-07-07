Running of the bulls
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pammore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REmore
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner sprints alongside Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners try to avoid a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is seen through the legs of bulls sprinting towards the bullring during the first running of the bullmore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People stand on balconies as they watch the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona. REUTERS/Smore
A reveller sleeps on the street after the first run of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners try to avoid a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller urinates surrounded by trash before the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners fall alongside Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is trapped on the horns of a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore
Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs during a bullfight. REUTERS/Josebmore
An anti-bullfighting protester with "Torture, Boycott Bullfighting" written on him is led away after interruptmore
A girl laughs in front of a "cabezudo" (big head) during San Fermin's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Paramore
A runner summersaults during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is trapped on the horns of a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore
Giant-headed figures, known as Kilikis, parade on the street on Saint Fermin's day. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy more
A reveller drinks from a shoe during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers raise their hands as the municipal band plays at the town square during the start of the San Fermin more
A reveller sleeps it off following the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincemore
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller cools off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Elomore
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susanmore
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
次のスライドショー
Trump meets Putin
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in person for the first time in the most highly anticipated encounter on the sidelines of the...
Last stand in Mosul
Iraqi forces face ferocious resistance from roughly several hundred militants hunkered down among thousands of civilians in the maze of alleyways in Mosul's Old...
Deadly deluge in Japan
Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.
Caught in teargas in Caracas
People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...
その他のスライドショー
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least three people were killed and 34 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.