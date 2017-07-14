Running of the bulls
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls.more
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susanamore
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REmore
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/more
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festimore
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxamore
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wmore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bullmore
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vermore
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REmore
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wemore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
