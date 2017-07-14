エディション:
2017年 07月 15日

Running of the bulls

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
