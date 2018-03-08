エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 03月 9日 02:20 JST

Russian forces in Syria

Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 Saturday
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
1 / 12
Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
2 / 12
Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
3 / 12
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 Saturday
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
4 / 12
Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 Saturday
Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
5 / 12
A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 Saturday
A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
6 / 12
Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
7 / 12
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
8 / 12
Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 Saturday
Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
9 / 12
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
10 / 12
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
11 / 12
Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
12 / 12
