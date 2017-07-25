Santa's summer vacation
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual more
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summore
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summore
People dressed as Santa Claus ride a roller coaster as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an anmore
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summore
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summore
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summore
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summore
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual more
次のスライドショー
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move...
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.