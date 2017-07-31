エディション:
Scaramucci's week in the White House

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to the media outside the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to the media outside the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anthony Scaramucci blows a kiss to reporters after addressing the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Anthony Scaramucci blows a kiss to reporters after addressing the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on-air interview at the White House in Washington, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on-air interview at the White House in Washington, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci walks to the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Anthony Scaramucci walks to the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anthony Scaramucci addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 Saturday
Anthony Scaramucci addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway arrive to travel with President Donald Trump to Beaver, West Virginia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Anthony Scaramucci and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway arrive to travel with President Donald Trump to Beaver, West Virginia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anthony Scaramucci arrives with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Anthony Scaramucci arrives with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci talks with speech writer Stephen Miller (L) as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Anthony Scaramucci talks with speech writer Stephen Miller (L) as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci stands by during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 Saturday
Anthony Scaramucci stands by during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
