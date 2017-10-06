エディション:
Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at a road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A horse grazes after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
The skull of a cow is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Freshly planted Eucalyptus trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A banner reading "Thanks Portuguese nation, we are going to revive" is seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at the road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A woodcutters works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
