Scorched earth after Portugal's fires
A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at a road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchanmore
A horse grazes after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The skull of a cow is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Freshly planted Eucalyptus trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafmore
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantmore
A banner reading "Thanks Portuguese nation, we are going to revive" is seen after a forest fire near the villamore
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at the road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchmore
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woodcutters works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
