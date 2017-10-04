エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 5日 02:02 JST

Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims

Members of a rescue team continue to work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City while searching for the last bodies of the Sept. 19 earthquake. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Members of a rescue team continue to work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City while searchingmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Members of a rescue team continue to work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City while searching for the last bodies of the Sept. 19 earthquake. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Close
1 / 22
Volunteers hug after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble of a building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Volunteers hug after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble of a building in Mexico City. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Volunteers hug after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble of a building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
2 / 22
The remains of a building collapsed are seen after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The remains of a building collapsed are seen after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble,more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
The remains of a building collapsed are seen after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 22
A bag with gloves for the use of rescue teams and volunteers is seen near a building where the last body trapped in the rubble was retrieved. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A bag with gloves for the use of rescue teams and volunteers is seen near a building where the last body trappmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A bag with gloves for the use of rescue teams and volunteers is seen near a building where the last body trapped in the rubble was retrieved. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 22
Shovels to be used by rescue teams and volunteers are seen near a building where the last body trapped in the rubble was retrieved. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Shovels to be used by rescue teams and volunteers are seen near a building where the last body trapped in the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Shovels to be used by rescue teams and volunteers are seen near a building where the last body trapped in the rubble was retrieved. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 22
Members of rescue team place a blue tarp and a Mexican flag as they remove the last body trapped under rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of rescue team place a blue tarp and a Mexican flag as they remove the last body trapped under rubble more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Members of rescue team place a blue tarp and a Mexican flag as they remove the last body trapped under rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 22
A resident holds her baby as they walk past a tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed in Narvarte neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A resident holds her baby as they walk past a tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A resident holds her baby as they walk past a tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed in Narvarte neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 22
Rescue workers rest at the site of a collapsed building. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Rescue workers rest at the site of a collapsed building. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Rescue workers rest at the site of a collapsed building. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 22
A worker walks past a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker walks past a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A worker walks past a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 22
Rescue teams carry a body recovered from the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rescue teams carry a body recovered from the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
Rescue teams carry a body recovered from the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
10 / 22
Wreaths and a Mexican flag placed in tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed at Santa Cruz Atoyac. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wreaths and a Mexican flag placed in tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed at Santa more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Wreaths and a Mexican flag placed in tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed at Santa Cruz Atoyac. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 22
A man looks at rescue workers searching for bodies still trapped in the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A man looks at rescue workers searching for bodies still trapped in the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A man looks at rescue workers searching for bodies still trapped in the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
12 / 22
A collapsed building at Iztapalapa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A collapsed building at Iztapalapa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A collapsed building at Iztapalapa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 22
A volunteer looks at women handing out rosaries near the site of a collapsed building where rescue workers continue the search for people trapped. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A volunteer looks at women handing out rosaries near the site of a collapsed building where rescue workers conmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A volunteer looks at women handing out rosaries near the site of a collapsed building where rescue workers continue the search for people trapped. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 22
A resident looks at a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A resident looks at a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A resident looks at a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 22
A woman embraces a member of the rescue team outside a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman embraces a member of the rescue team outside a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
A woman embraces a member of the rescue team outside a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 22
A damaged apartment in the Narrate neighborhood. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

A damaged apartment in the Narrate neighborhood. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A damaged apartment in the Narrate neighborhood. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 22
Members of rescue team work in the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of rescue team work in the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neigmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
Members of rescue team work in the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 22
A member of rescue team rests next to a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A member of rescue team rests next to a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A member of rescue team rests next to a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
19 / 22
USAR rescue team search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero

USAR rescue team search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
USAR rescue team search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 22
Members of a rescue team work to remove the last body trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of a rescue team work to remove the last body trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Members of a rescue team work to remove the last body trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
21 / 22
A rescue team carries a body. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A rescue team carries a body. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A rescue team carries a body. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

次のスライドショー

Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 10月 4日
Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean

Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean

On board the MV Seefuchs, a German NGO migrant rescue ship, during operations off the Libyan coast.

2017年 10月 4日
Catalonia protests after violent secession vote

Catalonia protests after violent secession vote

Metro stations were closed, pickets blocked roads and state workers walked out during a general strike in Catalonia, after Spanish police used batons and rubber...

2017年 10月 3日
Puerto Rico devastated

Puerto Rico devastated

Images from the U.S. territory two weeks after Hurricane Maria, where the vast majority of inhabitants lack power and phone service and are scrambling for food,...

2017年 10月 3日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング